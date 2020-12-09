Prayer for KZN granny and two grandchildren hacked to death
An interfaith prayer will be held on Thursday at the homestead of a 46-year-old woman and her two grandchildren who were hacked to death in the Hopewell area, outside Pietermaritzburg.
The prayer is being hosted by KwaZulu-Natal social development MEC, Nonhlanhla Khoza, together with Richmond municipality and interfaith leaders.
Themba Mkhize, 73, believed to be the woman's partner, was arrested on Monday after the discovery of the bodies at the weekend.
It is alleged that the woman had had an argument with Mkhize, who had a bush knife.
“We are deeply pained by these killings of women and children in our province. This killing is an indication of a huge anger directed at women and children. There is no reason to kill people because you have a disagreement. The areas of Hopewell have experienced a number of the incidents where women and children are murdered,” she said.
Khoza said they want all leaders of the community to rally behind the government in promoting and protecting women and children’s rights.
She added that the level of gender-based violence is an indication that KwaZulu-Natal has a serious problem and everybody has a responsibility to fight the scourge.
“We need to be out there in all corners, dealing with these incidents as a nation. Gender-based violence is a problem for all of us. As the department responsible for the protection of vulnerable groups, we have formed partnerships with different sectors - including NPOs, religious leaders, traditional leaders, healers and Santaco - to fight the scourge of GBV in the province,” said Khoza.
“We want more people to play their role in fighting the scourge,
Thornville police station commander Mlungisi Mkhize confirmed that the police would be present at the prayer service.
“A police motorcade raising GBV awareness will make its way across ward 3 of the Richmond local municipality, before the prayer commences at 11am at the Sibiya family homestead,” he said.
The deaths come after the body of a woman whose hands were bound was found in her house in ward 4.
TimesLIVE