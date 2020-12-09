Prof Salim Abdool Karim calls for legal action against super-spreader event organisers who break rules

The expert told IOL SA's Covid-19 cases were suggesting the country is “entering into a pathway that will take us into a second wave”.

“If the event organisers are found to have broken the rules, in my view they should be charged and all the individuals who have acquired infection and are now quarantined should consider suing them for loss of income,” he said.

Speaking to TimesLIVE on Monday, Abdool Karim said there was still hope a second wave could be prevented by tracing everyone who attended the event.

“It does not mean that automatically we will see a big epidemic because it all depends on how quickly we can find the cases and how many of those who went to Rage are going into quarantine,” he said.

“If they can do all of that, we can bring the cases back down. If we can't do that, then the cases will continue to increase.”