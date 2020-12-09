'Twitter victories don't count in court': Redi Tlhabi questions Mkhwebane's 'rogue unit' judgment objection

Veteran radio personality and author Redi Tlhabi has questioned public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's criticism of the judgment passed by the high court in Pretoria this week on her report into an investigation unit at the SA Revenue Service (Sars).

Mkhwebane took to Twitter this week to claim there was a concerted effort to make her seem useless after the court decided to set aside her 2019 report into the controversial Sars “rogue unit”.

TimesLIVE reported that Mkhwebane's report on her investigation into the establishment of the “rogue unit” found the setting up of the unit, approved by public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan, violated the constitution.

In its judgment on Monday, the full bench of the high court said the public protector's decision to entertain the complaints upon which she reported was reviewed, declared unlawful and set aside.