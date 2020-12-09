WATCH | Bullets fly in dramatic car chase with 'AK-47 gang' on East Rand
Bystander critically injured after being shot in the face
Five people lay dead — three of them security officers — after a brazen ambush followed by a dramatic car chase and exchange of gunfire through the streets of Benoni on the East Rand in Gauteng.
CCTV cameras captured part of the chase as a convoy of police and security company vehicles pursued suspects in a black VW Polo on Tuesday.
More than 60 gunshots can be heard during the brief clip.
Police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele said three security guards were shot dead in a white Toyota bakkie by attackers travelling in three vehicles in Kempton Park.
The driver of the bakkie, with “VIP Protection” branding on its doors, was injured and taken to hospital.
UPDATE DANN RD CIT : PERPS FLED TO BENONI ON GREAT NORTH SHOOTING AT SAPS & EMPD WHO PURSUED THEM. SHOOTOUT. 5 PERPS KILLED. AVOID GREAT NORTH RD ALTOGETHER! ACCIDENTS DUE TO CHASE & SHOOTOUT AT CELIA NESTADT & MERCURY. @SAPoliceService @TrafficRTMC @GTP_Traffstats @JoburgMPD pic.twitter.com/ezItfD3gyP— REZA (@crimeairnetwork) December 8, 2020
A manhunt was launched for the shooters who were travelling in two VW Polos and a Mercedes-Benz.
Police and Ekurhuleni metro police responded and a high-speed chase unfolded through the streets.
Makhubele said after an exchange of gunfire, three suspects were cornered in Beech Street, Northmead Extension 4.
Two were shot dead while a third, the driver of the black Polo, was wounded and taken to hospital under police guard.
The police recovered two AK-47 rifles.
ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell said paramedics arrived at the initial scene to find a “security bakkie riddled with bullet holes which had been driven off the road at the intersection”.
“Three male security guards were found in the bakkie having suffered fatal gunshot wounds - they were declared dead on arrival. A fourth security guard, a 35-year-old male, had run into a nearby shop - he was found to have suffered gunshot wounds to the back and stomach and was in a critical condition.”
He was treated and transported to hospital.
“A male bystander of unknown age was also found to have suffered a gunshot wound to the face and was in a critical condition. He too was treated with advanced life support interventions and transported to a hospital for further care.”
At the second scene, on the corner of Beech and Kanna Streets in Benoni, two males suffered fatal gunshot wounds in the Polo.
“The motive for the shooting is yet to be determined,” added Makhubele.
