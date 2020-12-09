WATCH | Bullets fly in dramatic car chase with 'AK-47 gang' on East Rand

Makhubele said after an exchange of gunfire, three suspects were cornered in Beech Street, Northmead Extension 4.

Two were shot dead while a third, the driver of the black Polo, was wounded and taken to hospital under police guard.

The police recovered two AK-47 rifles.

ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell said paramedics arrived at the initial scene to find a “security bakkie riddled with bullet holes which had been driven off the road at the intersection”.

“Three male security guards were found in the bakkie having suffered fatal gunshot wounds - they were declared dead on arrival. A fourth security guard, a 35-year-old male, had run into a nearby shop - he was found to have suffered gunshot wounds to the back and stomach and was in a critical condition.”

He was treated and transported to hospital.

“A male bystander of unknown age was also found to have suffered a gunshot wound to the face and was in a critical condition. He too was treated with advanced life support interventions and transported to a hospital for further care.”

At the second scene, on the corner of Beech and Kanna Streets in Benoni, two males suffered fatal gunshot wounds in the Polo.

“The motive for the shooting is yet to be determined,” added Makhubele.

TimesLIVE