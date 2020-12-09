When is the president speaking and other matters on our minds this year according to Google

Coronavirus, making pineapple beer during the lockdown prohibition on alcohol sales, a cheating saga and a businessman losing his assets. These topics caught the attention of South Africans this year.

The trends are gleaned from Google SA, which has released its 2020 Year in Search results.

Unemployment grants, the US elections, the premier league, pizza dough and trips to seaside destinations also scored high.

SA politicians ranked lower than world leaders in searches, but those who did raise interest were led by basic education minister Angie Motshekga, followed by ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams and then co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

Top 10 trending searches