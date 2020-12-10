42 Sportstake winners share R1.5m

National lottery operator Ithuba says 42 people correctly predicted the results of 13 soccer matches played between December 5 and 6 and will share a R1.5m jackpot.

The winnings were for the first division of the Sportstake 13 weekend fixture 1424.

“Of the 42 winners, 22 players selected their score predictions using a manual selection method. The winners will split a R1,545,994 jackpot, each receiving a payout of R36,809,” said Ithuba.

“We are pleased that our Sportstake players are able to enjoy and bet on their favourite soccer teams following the interruption caused by the Covid-19 lockdown, which led to the suspension of many soccer leagues.

“Once again, the national lottery operator is at the centre of touching the lives of South Africans during this festive season,” said Ithuba spokesperson Busisiwe Msizi.

More than R3bn has been paid out to various lottery winners since January 2020.

TimesLIVE