COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | As SA enters the second wave, will the country be going back to level 5?

December 10 2020 - 10:50
Covid-19 second wave: 5 things you need to know from Zweli Mkhize's update on the pandemic
Health minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday that SA has entered a second wave of Covid-19 infections.
He was giving an update on the state of Covid-19 in SA, as infections continue to climb. SA has registered 828,598 Covid-19 cases since March, and 22,574 deaths.
Nelson Mandela Bay in the Eastern Cape was recently declared a hotspot by President Cyril Ramaphosa, who announced the introduction of stricter measures there to help mitigate the further spread of the virus.
December 10 2020 - 09:22
US nears final Covid vaccine review as daily national deaths top 3,200
The US on Wednesday crossed an ominous new threshold of more than 3,200 lives lost to Covid-19 in a single day while public health officials stepped up preparations for a vaccine campaign of historic scope ahead of final regulatory review.
Steady movement towards a vaccine rollout on the eve of a critical review by leading US medical experts comes as Covid-19 caseloads surged alarmingly higher, straining health care systems in some pandemic hot spots to the breaking point.
Intensive care units at hundreds of hospitals in cities and rural communities across the country were reported to be at or near capacity, US department of health and Human Services data showed.
December 10 2020 - 07:40
Driving on holiday this festive season? Here's how to stay safe
Planning to hit the road and go away this festive season? Here's how you can get your much-needed rest and stay safe.
Insurance company Dialdirect has compiled a long list of potentially life-saving tips you should not leave home without.
In a recent online survey the insurer conducted, 75% of holidaymakers said that they would be travelling to their holiday destinations by car.
December 10 2020 - 07:38
POLL | What can be done to avoid more superspreader events during the Covid-19 pandemic?
The Rage Festival continues to draw public reaction as 1,300 teens from Gauteng were urged to quarantine on Tuesday after attending the event, which has been identified as a Covid-19 “superspreader” by the health ministry.
One of the attendees, Laura, not her real name, told TimesLIVE that she knew that attending the event could be risky, but she went ahead because it hadn't been outlawed by the government.
The teenager, who is self-isolating in her bedroom, said about 30 of her friends had also tested positive for Covid-19.
December 10 2020 - 07:34
'Eish, we are in trouble' - Mzansi reacts to second wave of Covid-19 infections
South Africans have reacted with shock, concern and a dash of humour to the announcement of a second wave of Covid-19 infections in SA.
Health minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed on Wednesday that the country is officially in a second wave, with 6,079 new cases reported in the latest 24-hour cycle.
He said that the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng were “key drivers of the new wave” and that more caution should be taken to combat the virus.
December 10 2020 - 07:21
As SA enters the second wave, will the country be going back to level 5?
