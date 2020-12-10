South Africa

Covid-19 second wave: 5 things you need to know from Zweli Mkhize's update on the pandemic

10 December 2020 - 10:45
Health minister Zweli Mkhize says SA has entered a second wave of Covid-19 infections. File photo.
Health minister Zweli Mkhize says SA has entered a second wave of Covid-19 infections. File photo.
Image: Health ministry

Health minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday that SA has entered a second wave of Covid-19 infections.

He was giving an update on the state of Covid-19 in SA, as infections continue to climb. SA has registered 828,598 Covid-19 cases since March, and 22,574 deaths.

Nelson Mandela Bay in the Eastern Cape was recently declared a hotspot by President Cyril Ramaphosa, who announced the introduction of stricter measures there to help mitigate the further spread of the virus. 

'Eish, we are in trouble' - Mzansi reacts to second wave of Covid-19 infections

"'Fellow South Africans loading ..."
News
3 hours ago

Here are five key quotes from the minister's update.

Drivers of the second wave 

Mkhize said a spike in infections in four provinces was the main cause of the second wave.

“It is important for us to highlight that four provinces, being the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng are the key drivers of this new wave. We looked at the number of tests done, the positivity rate and numbers of people who are admitted at fatalities. These show an indication of an increase.”

Eastern Cape and Western Cape severely affected, but it has spread

Mkhize said the increases in the last week were in the Eastern Cape and Western Cape but have since spread to four other provinces.

“Up to the past week or so, we had an increase in the Eastern Cape and in the Western Cape. There were specific districts which were affected. Now we are indicating that the numbers are increasing to involve more provinces. As of today, the increases are shown in about six of the provinces.”

How the other provinces are doing

The minister said the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape had more new cases than other provinces. The Free State, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and the North West each account for just 1% of the new infections, while the Northern Cape accounts for less than 1%.

“The Western Cape has 30% of the positive cases today, followed by the Eastern Cape, which is at 24%, and KwaZulu-Natal, which is 23%, and Gauteng province at 17%.”

Superspreader events 

Mkhize said the peak age is now between 15 and 19. This is believed to be chiefly from events such as the Rage Festival attended by teenagers in Ballito, KZN recently. The health department declared the event a Covid-19 “superspreader”.

“This is a new issue and this is worrying. It is believed to be due to a large number of parties involving young people drinking alcohol with no adherence to non-pharmaceutical interventions, wearing no masks, and social distancing and hand sanitising not taking place.”

Plett Rage cancelled: 'Events of this nature are uncontrollable'

The 2020 Plett Rage has officially been called off.
News
18 hours ago

"Prepare for a festive season with a difference"

The minister said the festive season should be enjoyed responsibly and with caution to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

“Yes, the festive season is a time for us to relax and enjoy with our families; we now need to understand that we have a responsibility to enjoy with various restraints.

“If your enjoyment will lead to more people being infected and being admitted to hospital, it's not a responsible way to enjoy ourselves.”

READ MORE:

France rules out mutated coronavirus in mink farm case

A coronavirus outbreak detected last month on a mink farm in France did not involve a mutated strain of the virus, the agriculture ministry said on ...
News
23 hours ago

Israel to receive initial shipment of Pfizer coronavirus vaccine

Israel will receive an initial shipment of Pfizer Inc coronavirus vaccines on Wednesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said, a day ...
News
1 day ago

Swedish government to ask parliament for tougher powers to fight pandemic

Sweden's government on Wednesday proposed new temporary legislation to expand its powers to fight the coronavirus pandemic, giving it greater leeway ...
News
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. Arrest warrants being prepared for Bushiris, Malawi government confirms South Africa
  2. Court slams Gordhan for comments 'no self-respecting member of the executive' ... South Africa
  3. Case 'not strong enough' for rewrite of leaked matric papers: Equal Education South Africa
  4. Sisters sue sister over father's home News
  5. Shepherd Bushiri and co-accused due in court on same day in SA and Malawi South Africa

Latest Videos

From inconsistencies to R3.4bn in recouped disbursements: A-G Covid relief ...
Eskom board members 'help' Guptas acquire mine, R1.86bn pre-payment made
X