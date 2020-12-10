'Eish, we are in trouble' - Mzansi reacts to second wave of Covid-19 infections
South Africans have reacted with shock, concern and a dash of humour to the announcement of a second wave of Covid-19 infections in SA.
Health minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed on Wednesday that the country is officially in a second wave, with 6,079 new cases reported in the latest 24-hour cycle.
He said that the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng were “key drivers of the new wave” and that more caution should be taken to combat the virus.
“Six provinces are affected. The majority of the new cases are from the Western Cape at 30%, the Eastern Cape at 24%, KZN on 23% and Gauteng on 17%. These together indicate that we are into the second wave,” he said.
He also pointed to a spike in infections among those aged between 15 and 19 years, after several superspreader parties in recent week.
“This is believed to be due to large number of parties involving young people drinking alcohol with no adherence to non-pharmaceutical interventions, that is wearing masks, social distancing and hand and surface sanitising.
“This inevitably leads to superspreader events, which spill over into the rest of the country as this age group is highly mobile and the majority of the carriers are asymptomatic. If this trajectory continues, our health-care system will be overwhelmed by the numbers,” he said.
The announcement nearly shut down social media, as users flooded timelines in reaction to the news.
EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi urged South Africans to stay at home and only leave when you have to.
From 4000 to 6000 new Covid-19 infections in a day 💔 please South Africa #StayAtHomeSaveLives don’t leave when you don’t have to!— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) December 9, 2020
Some said they were not surprised about the new infections as people let down their guard for December, while others feared that the second wave might “cancel Christmas” and predicted that President Cyril Ramaphosa may impose further restrictions on areas most affected.
Here are some of the reactions:
Couldn’t this #secondwave wait for March at least? pic.twitter.com/EXnV5uu4Xf— Woolies Shopper (@TsakkyM) December 9, 2020
Thought all will be good but now #secondwave haee we are finished pic.twitter.com/RJQ8PRujT0— Simphiwe (@Simphiw49073948) December 9, 2020
God, intervene 🥺 I can’t go through this anymore, just when job opportunities are opening then boom #secondwave #Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/czj2S8zTCO— TheGoldenChild (@_Misfit_Misfit) December 9, 2020
Eish...wishing Government allow us to see our families for Christmas, kunzima bafowethu 😳😳#secondwave pic.twitter.com/N6aB6HmKth— Dee (@DeeDee_Zar) December 9, 2020
This talk about #secondwave this time of the year... Leaves a bitter taste in my mouth... 🤢😲😭 pic.twitter.com/P1EFpJJVKi— Antonio_The1st (@Antonio_The1st) December 9, 2020
#secondwave are we really that suprized. People are walking around "wearing" their masks on their chins....and it's mostly grown people....and stop with these gatherings. pic.twitter.com/10477t6JkP— AMBROSE ROSE 💯❣️❤️💫SOBUKWE✊🏿 (@p_phumo) December 10, 2020
#SecondWave entering S.A Like pic.twitter.com/zxVOZA34WY— D L A B A N E (@sandileh) December 9, 2020
Fellow South Africans loading........#SecondWave#StayAtHome pic.twitter.com/v5o38RFubr— Thulani Ndaba (@tndaba) December 9, 2020
#secondwave coming into mzansi like... pic.twitter.com/49FG8RFPwD— Sabz (@Sabby_Sabz) December 10, 2020
Me :- Plans and summer body for Cape Town on track. ASIJIKI 😎— Dominic (@KhumaloDominic) December 9, 2020
Minister @DrZweliMkhize :- #Secondwave pic.twitter.com/XzQmHZk0z5
#secondwave kanjani when we're still dealing with the first😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5tbzkizyHO— Minister of Pain 🇿🇦 (@MinisterWaPain) December 9, 2020
The Grinch that will steal Christmas.#secondwave #AKAgoesBananas pic.twitter.com/HvQznRlg5V— Fuckoff (@021_capetonian) December 9, 2020