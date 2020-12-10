'Eish, we are in trouble' - Mzansi reacts to second wave of Covid-19 infections

South Africans have reacted with shock, concern and a dash of humour to the announcement of a second wave of Covid-19 infections in SA.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed on Wednesday that the country is officially in a second wave, with 6,079 new cases reported in the latest 24-hour cycle.

He said that the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng were “key drivers of the new wave” and that more caution should be taken to combat the virus.

“Six provinces are affected. The majority of the new cases are from the Western Cape at 30%, the Eastern Cape at 24%, KZN on 23% and Gauteng on 17%. These together indicate that we are into the second wave,” he said.