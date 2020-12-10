South Africa

Investigation launched over 'electoral fraud' in Mpumalanga by-election

The incident had 'no material effect' on the outcome of the vote

10 December 2020 - 20:06 By TimesLIVE
The Electoral Commission has confirmed a case of electoral fraud from a by-election in Mpumalanga.
The Electoral Commission has confirmed a case of electoral fraud from a by-election in Mpumalanga.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

Two voters allegedly cast ballots during an Mpumalanga by-election on  Wednesday despite not being on the voters' roll.

This is according to the Electoral Commission, which said on Thursday that a case of electoral fraud had been opened.

The incident took place in the Nkomazi municipality in Mpumalanga, the commission said.

ANC gave another good showing in this week’s by-elections

It nabs five new wards and retains 12, as the DA downplays its loss of an outright majority in Oudtshoorn
Politics
7 hours ago

“The case was opened after a party agent raised the alarm, claiming two voters had been allowed to vote in the ward 15 by-election despite not being on the relevant segment of the voters’ roll and not residing in the ward.

“Immediately after receiving the complaint, the Electoral Commission’s representative opened a case with the SAPS and three election officials were immediately relieved of their duties,” the commission said.

It said the alleged fraud did not affect the outcome of the vote.

Cogta MEC declares election of Nelson Mandela Bay mayor unlawful

Nqaba Bhanga’s position as Nelson Mandela Bay mayor has been short-lived.
News
2 days ago

“The alleged electoral fraud had no material impact on the outcome of the election in the ward, where the winning candidate received 85.67% of the valid votes cast,” the commission said.

The ANC's Thandeka Vestar Ngcane won the vote, retaining the ward for the party. Voter turnout in the ward was 27.11%.

“The commission appreciates the vigilance of party agents, observers and other voters in monitoring the election process and raising any problems and potential irregularities including electoral fraud,” the commission said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Sheriff comes knocking but finds nobody home at ANC headquarters

The sheriff of the South Gauteng High Court on Wednesday failed to attach ANC property after it could not gain access to Luthuli House, the party’s ...
Politics
1 day ago

This is why control over provincial government is so vital to the ANC

It must give support to things that need government intervention, and stay out of the things that do not
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

How choking councillors, hostage drama led ANC to elect DA speaker in Free State municipality

A bizarre set of circumstances, blamed on ANC infighting, resulted in the surprising result
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Arrest warrants being prepared for Bushiris, Malawi government confirms South Africa
  2. Court slams Gordhan for comments 'no self-respecting member of the executive' ... South Africa
  3. Case 'not strong enough' for rewrite of leaked matric papers: Equal Education South Africa
  4. Sisters sue sister over father's home News
  5. Shepherd Bushiri and co-accused due in court on same day in SA and Malawi South Africa

Latest Videos

Crouching tiger, iron...crotch? Ancient wince-inducing kung fu faces ...
From inconsistencies to R3.4bn in recouped disbursements: A-G Covid relief ...
X