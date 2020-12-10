It’s all peachy between SA and Zim, says ‘hopeful’ outgoing ambassador

The ANC’s September flight to Zimbabwe might have caused consternation on the southern side of the border, but was beneficial to both countries.

This is according to outgoing South African ambassador to Zimbabwe Mphakama Mbete, who is winding up his time in Harare with “hope for the future” of the countries’ bilateral relations.

Mbete, who arrived in Zimbabwe in 2016, bade farewell to Zimbabwe’s president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, at State House on Monday. He told journalists the important part of his mission was to strengthen economic ties between the neighbours.

Part of this mission, he said, was his involvement in meetings between the ruling parties of both nations. These included the controversial one-day September meeting which left the ANC with a R105,000 bill because its delegation hitched a ride on a South African government jet with defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

As SA’s ruling party dispatched a team to Harare on a fact-finding mission, Mbete was part of some exchanges with its members. He told journalists that the engagements between the ANC and Zimbabwe’s ruling Zanu-PF led to agreement that trade and economic relations between the countries should take centre stage.

“This is in line with the pronouncements of the presidents of the two countries as they started their terms of service, when they said they want to focus on economic development of the two countries,” he said.