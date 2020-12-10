South Africa

POLL | What can be done to avoid more superspreader events during the Covid-19 pandemic?

10 December 2020 - 07:00
Matric Rage partygoers are now regarded as contacts who were potentially exposed to the virus. File photo.
Image: Shelley Christians

The Rage Festival continues to draw public reaction as 1,300 teens from Gauteng were urged to quarantine on Tuesday after attending the event, which has been identified as a Covid-19 “superspreader” by the health ministry.

One of the attendees, Laura, not her real name, told TimesLIVE that she knew that attending the event could be risky, but she went ahead because it hadn't been outlawed by the government.

The teenager, who is self-isolating in her bedroom, said about 30 of her friends had also tested positive for Covid-19.

“Most of my friends — at least 30 people — have tested positive, too. We’re all stuck in our bedrooms for 10 days,” she said.

On Tuesday, KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala issued a stern warning to individuals wanting to attend massive post-exam celebration parties, saying they are against Covid-19 regulations.

“We again wish to warn all those who intend to hold such events that this is against the regulations and we will not hesitate to apply the full extent and might of the law to deal with any such transgressions wherever they occur.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed on Wednesday that the country is now experiencing a second wave of Covid-19 infections, pointing to a spike in infections among those between 15-19.

“This is believed to be due to large number of parties involving young people drinking alcohol with no adherence to non-pharmaceutical interventions, that is wearing masks, social distancing and hand and surface sanitising.

“This inevitably leads to superspreader events, which spill over into the rest of the country as this age group is highly mobile and the majority of the carriers are asymptomatic. If this trajectory continues, our health-care system will be overwhelmed by the numbers,” he said.

