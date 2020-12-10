WATCH | From inconsistencies to R3.4bn in recouped disbursements: highlights of the A-G report

The auditor-general has presented its second report on the Covid-19 relief fund. The report unpacked major problems in the country's spending of the relief fund: R3.4bn of incorrect/invalid disbursements was said to have been recovered with some investigations ongoing.

The auditor-general also revealed discrepancies in the procurement process of funds in various sectors. About 67,770 beneficiaries were identified as potentially receiving other streams of income, therefore benefiting inappropriately from Sassa. More than 1,500 directors whose companies are contracted by the government are under investigation for allegedly inappropriately benefiting from the fund.

“Some of the initiatives did not achieve the desired results and were even abandoned because of failed co-ordination” said the auditor-general's report.

TimesLIVE