Zandile Gumede corruption case postponed as state ties up loose ends

A tug-of-war played out in the Durban specialised commercial crimes court on Thursday when attorneys and advocates representing former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and 17 of her co-accused attempted to get their hands on a 741-page forensic audit report.

The finalised report is expected to provide details of charges for each accused, but would also lay bare how a 2016 Durban Solid Waste tender, amounting to R430m, was allegedly captured within the heart of the eThekwini municipality.

Senior state prosecutor Ashika Lucken said the state had finalised the report, but needed to properly organise the 75,000 pages of annexures and exhibits that form part of it.

However, the defence scoffed when the state requested magistrate Dawn Somaroo to afford them a postponement of three and a half months to properly number, scan and peruse the complete report before handing over electronic copies to the defence.

Lucken said despite the report being finalised, the prosecution team had not yet been handed a copy and that the original was under lock and key in a safe location.