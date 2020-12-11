COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | As SA's daily virus cases rapidly rise, will it cross the 1-million mark soon?

December 11 2020 - 09:20

SA drops to 18th in Covid-19 infections globally, despite entering second wave

As SA battles with a spike in the number of daily recorded Covid-19 cases, the country continues to drop on the list of countries with the most Covid-19 infections.

According to Worldometer, SA has dropped two spots to number 18 on the list.

Worldometer is a data source that tracks real-time statistics on several topics, including Covid-19. The numbers change daily as updates stream in.