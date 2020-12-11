COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | As SA's daily virus cases rapidly rise, will it cross the 1-million mark soon?
December 11 2020 - 09:20
SA drops to 18th in Covid-19 infections globally, despite entering second wave
As SA battles with a spike in the number of daily recorded Covid-19 cases, the country continues to drop on the list of countries with the most Covid-19 infections.
According to Worldometer, SA has dropped two spots to number 18 on the list.
Worldometer is a data source that tracks real-time statistics on several topics, including Covid-19. The numbers change daily as updates stream in.
December 11 2020 - 08:36
More women than men in US nervous about fast rollout of Covid vaccine, and that's a problem
American women, who traditionally make most of the health care decisions in their families, are more wary than men of the new, rapidly developed Covid-19 vaccines, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, presenting a potential challenge to efforts to immunise the public.
The December 2-8 national opinion survey showed that 35% of women said they were “not very” or “not at all” interested in getting a vaccine, an increase of 9 points from a similar poll conducted in May when vaccines were still being developed.
Some 55% of women said they were “very” or “somewhat” interested in getting vaccinated, a drop of about 6 percentage points in the same time span. Meanwhile, 68% of men said they would get vaccinated, which is unchanged from May.
December 11 2020 - 08:18
Australia halts local Covid-19 vaccine development due to false HIV positives
Australia cancelled the production of a locally made vaccine against Covid-19 after trials showed it could interfere with HIV diagnosis, with the government instead securing additional doses of rival vaccines.
Antibodies generated by the vaccine being developed by the University of Queensland (UQ) and biotech firm CSL, one of four candidates contracted by the Australian government, were found to lead to some false positive HIV test results, the makers said.
While the vaccine had elicited a “robust” immune response to the novel SARS-COV-2 virus without serious adverse effects in a Phase 1 trial with 216 participants, re-engineering a fix could take another 12 months, they said.
December 11 2020 - 08:11
Roche launches lab antigen test to support high-volume Covid-19 testing
Roche said on Friday it launched a laboratory SARS-CoV-2 antigen test to support high-volume testing of suspected Covid-19 patients.
The Elecsys SARS-CoV-2 antigen test is an automated laboratory assay intended as an aid in diagnosis of active SARS-CoV-2 infection, the Swiss drugmaker said in a statement.
—Reuters
December 11 2020 - 07:00
'Second wave' brings new dangers for back-to-work 2021
The second wave is now officially under way in South Africa. This means that when you return to work in January after the holidays you are likely to be at high risk of Covid infection on account of your colleagues who have been travelling to Covid hotspots.
Employers who don't plan for this now are going to have higher staff absenteeism - or worse, infections in the workplace.
Measures that employers should implement include:
December 11 2020 - 06:53
Coronavirus: What will my medical scheme pay for?
Many South Africans breathed a sigh of relief when the country seemed to be over the peak of the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the alarming recent resurgence in cases is a stark reminder that we cannot afford to become complacent.
With the festive season around the corner, many of us will be attending family gatherings which could act as superspreader events if we don’t stringently observe the now commonplace essential precautionary protocols like meticulous handwashing, social distancing, wearing of masks and adequate ventilation. Where possible, outdoor family gatherings and other activities are much safer than indoor meetings.
Even with best practices in place, it is inevitable that some of us will contract the virus and become ill. Given the health-care costs associated with testing and treating, it is important for consumers to have peace of mind in knowing that the disease is covered by their medical scheme and to understand the benefits which they are entitled to.
December 11 2020 - 06:16
