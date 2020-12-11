Durban's beaches will not close in December, says eThekwini mayor

Durban's beaches will remain open during December.

That's the word from eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, who confirmed on Friday that while the beaches, usually packed with thousands of holiday makers, will not be closed, events will be banned.

Kaunda said as part of a multidisciplinary campaign, Operation Vala, which aims to protect holiday makers and resident from crime and the Covid-19 pandemic, measures will be implemented.

These include the deployment of hundreds of metro officers, lifeguards, cleaning staff and child minders.

No consumption of alcohol will be allowed on the beaches.

He said a decision had also been taken against events being held at any of the city's beaches, except for low-profile activations to keep people entertained.