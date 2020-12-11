Eskom contractor ABB agrees to pay back R1.6bn for 'over-payments'

Construction company ABB has committed to pay back nearly R1.6bn to Eskom for “over-payments” made on contracts with the power utility.

The payment will be made within 14 days of the settlement agreement being signed.

Interim Eskom chairperson Malegapuru Makgoba said this amount was subject to court approval.

“This is the beginning of the story of recovering money stolen through corrupt means,” said Makgoba.

The announcement was made at a joint briefing on Friday afternoon.

According to advocate Andy Mothibi of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), ABB co-operated fully with the unit's investigation into an irregular tender it received for the construction of Eskom’s Kusile’s power plant.

Mothibi said when they approached ABB with allegations about the company receiving the multibillion-rand tender contract irregularly, ABB conducted its own internal investigations into the matter.