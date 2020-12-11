South Africa

Former Orlando Pirates coach 'Michu' in court on sexual assault charge: NPA

Zambia's current boss Milutin Sredojević was accused of touching a woman's buttocks on Monday

Matthew Savides Night news editor
11 December 2020 - 15:39
Zambian football coach Milutin Sredojević has been granted R10,000 bail in a sexual assault case. File picture.
Zambian national football coach Milutin Sredojević — known more commonly as Michu — has been released on R10,000 bail after appearing in court in a sexual assault case.

The 51-year-old, who previously coached Orlando Pirates and several other African nations, appeared in the New Brighton magistrate's court in Port Elizabeth on Friday morning, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said.

According to an NPA statement, Sredojević was attending a Cosafa football tournament at the Wolfson Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Monday when a woman delivering coffee asked if the coach would like sugar with his drink.

“He allegedly said no and disclosed that he needed another type of sugar while pointing at her private parts,” said the NPA's Anelisa Ngcakani.

The woman then complained to her boss, who warned Sredojević not to do it again.

“Later on that day, the lady went to deliver coffee again at the same stadium and this time Sredojević allegedly touched her buttocks,” said Ngcakani.

A case was then opened.

The court granted Sredojević R10,000 bail, and ordered that he appear in court again on February 25 next year.

