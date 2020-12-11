'I'm not a scientist, I'm a prayer warrior' - Mogoeng on his vaccines 'of the devil' stance

Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng on Friday took a swipe on those who criticised his stance on “evil” vaccines “meant to corrupt the DNA of the people”.

Speaking at the annual judiciary report media briefing, Mogoeng said those who could vouch for the effectiveness of the vaccine and that it did not have side-effects, must be the ones who propagated it.

“I’m not a scientist ... I will pray for God’s intervention.”

Mogoeng emphasised his belief in Christianity and said he would not stop praying to God to act against vaccines that could potentially affect people’s lives negatively.

“I’m crying unto God, whether you call it political or not, and I won’t stop.