More than 200 Covid-19 deaths and 8,300 new cases in 24 hours

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said that the 8,319 new infections surfaced during 44,074 tests — a positivity rate just shy of 18.9%.

Of the latest 205 Covid-19 related deaths, 96 were in the Eastern Cape. There were also 42 in the Western Cape, 20 each in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, 15 in the Northern Cape, 10 in the Free State and two in Limpopo.

This means there are now 22,952 confirmed deaths from the virus across SA.

TimesLIVE