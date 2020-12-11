South Africa

Mzansi split over chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng's 'vaccine of the devil' prayer

11 December 2020 - 10:15
Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng's prayer split opinions on social media.
Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng's prayer split opinions on social media.
Image: Thulani Mbele

South Africans are divided after chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng's prayer against any “vaccine of the devil” during a visit to Tembisa Hospital in Gauteng on Thursday.

Seemingly responding to health minister Zweli Mkhize's announcement about a Covid-19 second wave, Mogoeng said: “Whatever phase is said to be coming, Lord I judge it, I run it down in the name of Jesus. I lock out every demon of Covid-19. I lock out any vaccine that is not of you.

“If there be any vaccine that is of the devil, meant to infuse triple-six in the lives of people, meant to corrupt their DNA. Any such vaccine, Lord God almighty, may it be destroyed by fire in the name of Jesus.”

SA is expected to have a vaccine by April next year.

Finance minister Tito Mboweni assured MPs last week that government has until December 15 to pay R500m to join the Covax global Covid-19 vaccine distribution scheme.

As a video of Mogoeng's prayer was widely shared on social media, users expressed their opinions.

Some claimed the chief justice was “causing confusion among people who are already hesitant about a vaccine”, while others said his prayer had been misinterpreted.

Here are some of the reactions:

MORE

WATCH | 'I lock out any vaccine that is of the devil': Mogoeng's vaccine prayer raises hackles

Top SA virology professor says it is 'unfortunate that someone of that stature is misleading people'
News
19 hours ago

What the devil? Lord preserve us from Mogoeng’s anti-vax prayer: experts

As Africa fights to get ready for vaccinations, chief justice’s ill-advised plea to the Almighty has caused dismay
Africa
17 hours ago

Most read

  1. Arrest warrants being prepared for Bushiris, Malawi government confirms South Africa
  2. Matric’s plight: I want to say ‘I do’, not rewrite maths and physics papers News
  3. Cop and husband get R15,000 bail each in Bushiri-linked corruption case South Africa
  4. WATCH | Bullets fly in dramatic car chase with 'AK-47 gang' on East Rand South Africa
  5. 'I survived Bushiri to be scammed by Lotto' — Mzansi reacts to SIU raids on ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Crouching tiger, iron...crotch? Ancient wince-inducing kung fu faces ...
From inconsistencies to R3.4bn in recouped disbursements: A-G Covid relief ...
X