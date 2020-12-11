PODCAST | Stewart Wilken: A monster made or born?

In January 1997, a man named Stewart Wilken was brought in for questioning by Port Elizabeth police in connection with the disappearance of two children, one his own daughter.

What followed was the unveiling of one of the most bizarre and heinous serial killers SA has ever seen.

When investigating the man’s crimes, it would become clear he had been operating under the radar, killing Port Elizabeth’s most vulnerable for almost a decade and, terrifyingly, no-one had any idea he was active.

In Episode 45 of True Crime South Africa we look into the crimes this serial killer and consider whether Wilken is a product of our own societal failings.

LISTEN TO THE CHILLING STORY: