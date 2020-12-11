South Africa

True Crime South Africa

PODCAST | Stewart Wilken: A monster made or born?

11 December 2020 - 15:11 By Nicole Engelbrecht
Was serial killer Stewart Wilken a product of our own societal failings?
Was serial killer Stewart Wilken a product of our own societal failings?
Image: supplied

In January 1997, a man named Stewart Wilken was brought in for questioning by Port Elizabeth police in connection with the disappearance of two children, one his own daughter.

What followed was the unveiling of one of the most bizarre and heinous serial killers SA has ever seen.

When investigating the man’s crimes, it would become clear he had been operating under the radar, killing Port Elizabeth’s most vulnerable for almost a decade and, terrifyingly, no-one had any idea he was active.

In Episode 45 of True Crime South Africa we look into the crimes this serial killer and consider whether Wilken is a product of our own societal failings.

LISTEN TO THE CHILLING STORY:

For more episodes, click here.

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline: 082-821-3447).

Join the conversation on Twitter at #TrueCrimeSA.

E-mail the show: wordsmith195@gmail.com

READ MORE

PODCAST | The mystery of the Piercey sisters – Coincidence or planned elimination?

In October 2001, 16-year-old Edna Piercey set out to a friend’s house. She never made it there and disappeared without a trace.
News
1 week ago

PODCAST | KwaZulu-Natal's brutal murders of young women

The horrific deaths of Jessica Weyers, Snegugu Linda and a woman whose headless and severely decomposed body washed ashore on Cuttings Beach in ...
News
3 weeks ago

PODCAST | Murder at Bainskloof

In episode 43 of 'True Crime South Africa', we delve into this horrific case of truly senseless murder and witness the ripples that continue to move ...
News
4 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Arrest warrants being prepared for Bushiris, Malawi government confirms South Africa
  2. Cop and husband get R15,000 bail each in Bushiri-linked corruption case South Africa
  3. Matric’s plight: I want to say ‘I do’, not rewrite maths and physics papers News
  4. WATCH | Bullets fly in dramatic car chase with 'AK-47 gang' on East Rand South Africa
  5. 'I survived Bushiri to be scammed by Lotto' — Mzansi reacts to SIU raids on ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Fill your fuel tank via your phone: Refuel app offers petrol deliveries in ...
Crouching tiger, iron...crotch? Ancient wince-inducing kung fu faces ...
X