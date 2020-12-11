South Africa

SA drops to 18th in Covid-19 infections globally, despite entering second wave

11 December 2020 - 09:15
According to Worldometer, SA has dropped two spots to number 18 in the global stats on Covid-19.
According to Worldometer, SA has dropped two spots to number 18 in the global stats on Covid-19.
Image: 123RF / maridav

As SA battles with a spike in the number of daily recorded Covid-19 cases, the country continues to drop on the list of countries with the most Covid-19 infections.

According to Worldometer, SA has dropped two spots to number 18 on the list.

Worldometer is a data source that tracks real-time statistics on several topics, including Covid-19. The numbers change daily as updates stream in.

In the world stats, SA was overtaken by Ukraine, which has more than 858,700 cases of Covid-19. However, Ukraine's death toll remains lower than SA's by 8,277.

To date, SA has 836,764 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 22,747 deaths.

According to the health ministry, there were 8,166 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This is an increase from less than 5,000 cases that were reported daily in the past few weeks.

LISTEN | We're well into second Covid-19 wave, confirms Zweli Mkhize as cases spike

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday that South Africa is now in its second wave, wave with 6,079 cases reported over the past ...
News
1 day ago

Health minister Zweli Mkhize said out of 173 new Covid-19 related deaths reported in the past 24 hours, 90 were in the Eastern Cape, 52 were in the Western Cape, 13 in the Free State, 10 in KwaZulu-Natal and eight in Gauteng.

The recovery rate now stands at 90.4%, with 756,671 people in SA having recovered so far.

On Wednesday, Mkhize confirmed that the country was in a second wave of Covid-19 infections. He said the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng were the key drivers of this new wave.

Mkhize said the age group 15-19 years showed the highest number of cases over the past two days, a trend that is due to young people attending large gatherings with little-to-no social distancing and wearing of masks.

This is a new issue and this is what is most worrying. It is believed to be due to a number of large parties with young people drinking alcohol with no adherence to non-pharmaceutical interventions. We have had a report from KwaZulu-Natal where you could see this pattern is much more widespread than previously thought.

“If this trajectory continues, our health-care systems will be overwhelmed. Hence, part of the recommendations being tabled by provinces are now looking at how to contain these large gatherings and parties. The decision will be made by the NCCC.”

READ MORE

Covid-19 second wave: 5 things you need to know from Zweli Mkhize's update on the pandemic

Health minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday that SA has entered a second wave of Covid-19 infections.
News
22 hours ago

'Serious concern' as 8,100 new Covid-19 cases recorded in 24 hours

SA recorded more than 8,100 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, along with 173 fatalities.
News
11 hours ago

'People are behaving as if Covid-19 does not exist': revellers raise red flags

The Eastern Cape Liquor Board has sounded the alarm over liquor outlets and patrons openly flouting health protocols as Covid-19 infections surge in ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Arrest warrants being prepared for Bushiris, Malawi government confirms South Africa
  2. Matric’s plight: I want to say ‘I do’, not rewrite maths and physics papers News
  3. Cop and husband get R15,000 bail each in Bushiri-linked corruption case South Africa
  4. WATCH | Bullets fly in dramatic car chase with 'AK-47 gang' on East Rand South Africa
  5. 'I survived Bushiri to be scammed by Lotto' — Mzansi reacts to SIU raids on ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Crouching tiger, iron...crotch? Ancient wince-inducing kung fu faces ...
From inconsistencies to R3.4bn in recouped disbursements: A-G Covid relief ...
X