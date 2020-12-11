The Gupta money laundromat, plus five highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad'

The Guptas' money laundering apparently continued unabated while the Guptas made money out of Eskom and Transnet or shady government deals. But there was a trail, and Paul Holden, an independent investigator of the non-governmental organisation Shadow World Investigations, showed that when you look properly, you'll find some dirt left on the banknotes.

Holden explained to the Zondo commission into state capture how the Guptas' sophisticated international laundering scheme functioned.

One technique was “smurfing”, where a large amount is divided into smaller ones to look less dodgy. The other was “roundtripping”: to send the money around the world and then bringing it back to the original account.

Advocate Matthew Chaskalson, of the commission, kept Holden busy for a few sessions with evidence concerning money tricks, the dairy scheme Estina and Transnet.

