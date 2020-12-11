South Africa

RECORDED | Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu gives update on R350 Covid-19 relief grant

11 December 2020 - 10:09 By TimesLIVE

Minister of social development Lindiwe Zulu will on Friday provide an update on the R350 Covid-19 social relief grant.

TimesLIVE reported last month that the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) had approved the applications of more than 1.3 million people for the Covid-19 social relief of distress grant in KwaZulu-Natal.

However, this has resulted in snaking queues outside post offices every day, with scores of people checking whether their money has been paid.

Sassa announced on Tuesday that applicants for grants have until February to appeal against the rejection of their applications.

On Monday, the agency said appellants must be individuals who applied between November and January 2021.

Appeals must be submitted online before February 28.

Sassa said applicants need to indicate reasons for their appeal or provide motivation when lodging their complaints.

