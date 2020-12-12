South Africa

Two members of KZN family killed by lightning

12 December 2020 - 12:36 By TimesLIVE
Two people were killed by lightning in KwaZulu-Natal on December 11 2020.
Two people were killed by lightning in KwaZulu-Natal on December 11 2020.
Image: 123RF/believeinme33

Two members of the same family were killed by lightning in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.

A survivor of the lightning strike in Nongoma, 300km north of Durban, was taken to hospital, co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Sipho Hlomuka said on Saturday.

Hlomuka issued a statement in which he sent condolences to the Buthelezi family and said disaster management officials had been asked to support survivors.

“The storms damaged a number of houses in both Nongoma and Ulundi, and disaster management teams are busy with assessments,” the statement said.

The SA Weather Service warned of severe thunderstorms on Saturday in the uMgungundlovu, Harry Gwala, Amajuba, uThukela and Ugu districts.

“The storms could bring heavy downpours, excessive lightning, strong winds and hail,” said Hlomuka.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Man dies after being struck by lightning in Gauteng

A man in his 30s was killed by lightning during a thunderstorm on a farm in Elandsfontein, Gauteng, on Monday.
News
2 months ago

Sometimes sticking your neck out comes at a deadly cost

The adaptive advantage of long necks was a death knell for two giraffes believed to have been killed by lightning
News
2 months ago

Gauteng schoolgirl killed by lightning

Gauteng education department officials will on Monday be visiting schools to offer counselling after the deaths of two pupils and to investigate ...
News
9 months ago

Most read

  1. Cop and husband get R15,000 bail each in Bushiri-linked corruption case South Africa
  2. Matric’s plight: I want to say ‘I do’, not rewrite maths and physics papers News
  3. What it could cost you for a 'face-to-face' with fugitive Shepherd Bushiri South Africa
  4. WATCH | 'I lock out any vaccine that is of the devil': Mogoeng's vaccine prayer ... South Africa
  5. Woman safely rescued from roof of 19-storey high Durban Hilton hotel South Africa

Latest Videos

Eskom to be paid back 'historic' R1.6bn in ‘over-payments’ from contractor
Fill your fuel tank via your phone: Refuel app offers petrol deliveries in ...
X