Two members of KZN family killed by lightning

Two members of the same family were killed by lightning in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.

A survivor of the lightning strike in Nongoma, 300km north of Durban, was taken to hospital, co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Sipho Hlomuka said on Saturday.

Hlomuka issued a statement in which he sent condolences to the Buthelezi family and said disaster management officials had been asked to support survivors.

“The storms damaged a number of houses in both Nongoma and Ulundi, and disaster management teams are busy with assessments,” the statement said.

The SA Weather Service warned of severe thunderstorms on Saturday in the uMgungundlovu, Harry Gwala, Amajuba, uThukela and Ugu districts.

“The storms could bring heavy downpours, excessive lightning, strong winds and hail,” said Hlomuka.

TimesLIVE