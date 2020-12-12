WATCH | Eskom to be paid back R1.6bn by contractor for ‘over-payments’

Embattled power utility Eskom will be paid back nearly R1.6bn by construction contractor ABB for “over-payments” on contracts.

Special Investigating Unit (SIU) head Andy Mothibi announced that ABB had come to an agreement with the power utility during a joint conference on Friday afternoon.

According to Mothibi, an internal investigation by ABB indicated that corrupt practices were present in the awarding of a multimillion-rand tender .

The investigations into the irregular awarding of ABB’s tender and corruption involved foreign agencies, including the US Securities and Exchange Commission, the US department of justice and the FBI.

The SIU has said those possibly involved in the corruption have been identified and will face legal consequences.

TimesLIVE