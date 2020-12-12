South Africa

Western Cape has record Covid-19 infections as death toll passes 5,000

12 December 2020 - 14:22 By TimesLIVE
The Western Cape government Covid-19 dashboard on December 12 2020.
The Western Cape government Covid-19 dashboard on December 12 2020.
Image: Western Cape government

The Western Cape's active cases of Covid-19 soared above 20,000 for the first time in Saturday.

The growth of active Covid-19 cases during the Western Cape's second wave is outpacing the first wave. The red line indicates the long-term trend.
The growth of active Covid-19 cases during the Western Cape's second wave is outpacing the first wave. The red line indicates the long-term trend.
Image: TimesLIVE

The second wave of the provincial outbreak is significantly outpacing the first in the rate at which infections are spreading, and the number of cases has multiplied by almost six in the past month.

At 1pm on Saturday, there were 20,760 active cases in the Western Cape, compared with a high of 17,612 at the peak of the first wave on July 6.

The provincial government dashboard tracking the virus greets visitors with a memorial to the 5,000 people who have died of Covid-19 since the Western Cape's first mortality on March 22. The death toll rose to 5,043 on Saturday.

Cape Town is responsible for 11,276 (54.3%) of provincial infections but active cases per 100,000 people are highest in the Garden Route towns of Knysna, Mossel Bay, George and Plettenberg Bay.

Knysna, the most intensely infected area with 1,089 cases per 100,000 people, is three times worse off than the most problematic part of Cape Town, in the southern suburbs.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

SA drops to 18th in Covid-19 infections globally, despite entering second wave

According to Worldometer, SA has dropped two spots to number 18 in the global stats on Covid-19.
News
1 day ago

Choose between life and death this Christmas, Mkhize tells SA

South Africans must choose between life and "sickness or death" as the country faces a devastating second wave of Covid-19 infections, health ...
News
3 hours ago

‘The pandemic never left’ — Celebs react to Covid-19 second wave

"AkuDezembeki guys. Hlalani ekhaya"
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Cop and husband get R15,000 bail each in Bushiri-linked corruption case South Africa
  2. Matric’s plight: I want to say ‘I do’, not rewrite maths and physics papers News
  3. What it could cost you for a 'face-to-face' with fugitive Shepherd Bushiri South Africa
  4. WATCH | 'I lock out any vaccine that is of the devil': Mogoeng's vaccine prayer ... South Africa
  5. Woman safely rescued from roof of 19-storey high Durban Hilton hotel South Africa

Latest Videos

Eskom to be paid back 'historic' R1.6bn in ‘over-payments’ from contractor
Fill your fuel tank via your phone: Refuel app offers petrol deliveries in ...
X