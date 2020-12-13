984 pupils from Gauteng who went to matric Rage in KZN test positive for Covid-19

Almost 1,000 people from Gauteng who travelled to KwaZulu-Natal to attend the annual matric Rage event have tested positive for Covid-19.

The Gauteng health department said it had made significant progress in tracing the majority of pupils from the province who attended. Out of 1,322 pupils, mostly from the Johannesburg and Tshwane districts, 1,050 had already undergone testing for Covid-19. Of those 984 tested positive.

“These students had 340 contacts of which 32 tested positive,” the department said in a statement, adding that it “continues to plead with learners and their parents to co-operate with health-care workers who are doing contact tracing as this is an important process aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus.