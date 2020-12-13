COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Mkhize says citizens must 'make a choice — life, or sickness and death'

December 13 2020 - 06:40

SANDF Covid drug report amounts to anti-Cuba propaganda

TheSunday Times report, SANDF's Cuba drug probed (November 15), is an endeavour on the part of a small fraction of insiders and others to pour as much mud as possible on deepening Cuba-South Africa relations to achieve their goal, whatever goal that is, and in the process cast aspersions on the person and integrity of the head of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), Gen Solly Shoke.

In the prevailing environment and amid attempts to taint the organs of state, the SANDF will almost certainly also come into focus - both for remnants of the old SADF and others.

It is also obvious that the SANDF's deepening programmatic relationship with Cuba has become an avenue through which these battles could be waged in an attempt to win public support through an anti-Cuba agenda. The SANDF also has a contingent of trainees in the second city of Cuba, Santiago de Cuba, who have not escaped the scrutiny of the anti-Cuba factions doing the rounds.