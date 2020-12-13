COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Mkhize says citizens must 'make a choice — life, or sickness and death'
SANDF Covid drug report amounts to anti-Cuba propaganda
TheSunday Times report, SANDF's Cuba drug probed (November 15), is an endeavour on the part of a small fraction of insiders and others to pour as much mud as possible on deepening Cuba-South Africa relations to achieve their goal, whatever goal that is, and in the process cast aspersions on the person and integrity of the head of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), Gen Solly Shoke.
In the prevailing environment and amid attempts to taint the organs of state, the SANDF will almost certainly also come into focus - both for remnants of the old SADF and others.
It is also obvious that the SANDF's deepening programmatic relationship with Cuba has become an avenue through which these battles could be waged in an attempt to win public support through an anti-Cuba agenda. The SANDF also has a contingent of trainees in the second city of Cuba, Santiago de Cuba, who have not escaped the scrutiny of the anti-Cuba factions doing the rounds.
US government secures access to 100 million more doses of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine
Moderna Inc said on Friday the US government will get an additional 100 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate, expected to be delivered in the second quarter of 2021 if authorised.
Shares of the company were up 2.8% at $161.30 after the bell.
The government has ordered a total of 200 million doses till date, the vaccine developer said, adding that of first order lot, about 20 million doses will be delivered by December end and the remaining in the first quarter of 2021.
Racist medical history should not feed fears around Covid vaccine
I have a dear friend and former classmate from my time in the US named Lisa Fitzpatrick, who is also an infectious diseases doctor, a medical epidemiologist and public health specialist.
Earlier this year she volunteered to participate in the phase 3 Moderna mRNA-1273 Covid-19 vaccine trial in order to publicly demonstrate her confidence in the science of vaccinations and to offer a counter-narrative to the fear and mistrust which often accompany discussions about vaccination — especially in the US today.
As an African-American medical doctor, Lisa has extensive experience of the levels of mistrust in the American medical establishment by members of that country’s black community.
Mkhize says citizens must 'make a choice — life, or sickness and death'
Health experts have pleaded with authorities to ramp up the enforcement of Covid-19 protocols as a second wave “that seems determined to dwarf the first wave” sweeps across SA.
“We are going to be very busy this festive season. A lot of people will be in a jolly mood and will likely want to party beyond midnight,” said Joburg metro police spokesperson chief supt Wayne Minnaar.
Minnaar admitted that the metro police were monitoring clubs and venues “in a reactionary manner” — only responding when a complaint against an establishment had been laid. He said they had closed “numerous” places, especially those operating after the midnight curfew, but no fines have been issued.