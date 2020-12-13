South Africa

Covid outbreak at Stats SA training session in Pretoria

Paul Ash Senior reporter
13 December 2020 - 15:57
Stats SA employees and contract workers on a training course in Pretoria have been asked to stay in their rooms and will be screened for Covid-19. Stock photo.
Stats SA employees and contract workers on a training course in Pretoria have been asked to stay in their rooms and will be screened for Covid-19. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF / maridav

Stats SA employees and contract workers attending a training course at a Pretoria hotel have been asked to stay in their rooms after four people in the group tested positive for Covid-19.

The workshop, at the St George's Hotel, was to train workers for a planned census pilot project due to be carried out in late January 2021.

“Despite adhering to Covid-19 protocols such as social distancing, sanitising, wearing face masks and ensuring that we did not exceed the limited 180 people, we have four positive cases,” said Stats SA spokesperson Trevor Oosterwyk.

It was unclear whether they had been infected before arriving at the workshop or picked up the virus during the training course.

The attendees, who are all Stats SA employees or contract workers from Gauteng, are being screened for possible exposure to the virus.

“We are going to screen everyone,” said Oosterwyk, adding that nobody had been detained in their rooms. “We have asked people to remain in their rooms. But they are adults,” he said.

The training course, scheduled to finish on Tuesday, would carry on virtually.

“The training could not be stopped,” said Oosterwyk.

TimesLIVE

MORE

984 pupils from Gauteng who went to matric Rage in KZN test positive for Covid-19

Almost 1,000 people from Gauteng who travelled to KwaZulu-Natal to attend the annual matric Rage event have tested positive for Covid-19.
News
7 hours ago

KZN hospital 'diverting patients' after Covid-19 outbreak

RK Khan hospital in KwaZulu-Natal is diverting patients to other health facilities after a number of health-care workers tested positive for Covid-19.
News
7 hours ago

Western Cape has record Covid-19 infections as death toll passes 5,000

The Western Cape's active cases of Covid-19 soared above 20,000 for the first time in Saturday.
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Eskom exec 'quietly enjoyed' free electricity at his home for 14 years News
  2. Cape Town beaches might disappear as rising sea levels threaten coastal ... South Africa
  3. Ace Magashule 'played open cards' with ANC integrity body News
  4. Cop and husband get R15,000 bail each in Bushiri-linked corruption case South Africa
  5. ‘Charming couple’ turn out to be the tenants from hell News

Latest Videos

Eskom to be paid back 'historic' R1.6bn in ‘over-payments’ from contractor
Fill your fuel tank via your phone: Refuel app offers petrol deliveries in ...
X