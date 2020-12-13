South Africa

Off-duty Durban metro police officer shot while driving

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
13 December 2020 - 15:57
An off-duty Durban metro policeman was shot and injured on Sunday.
An off-duty Durban metro policeman was shot and injured on Sunday.
Image: supplied

A senior Durban metro policeman was taken to hospital on Sunday afternoon after being shot in the neck on Kenyon Howden Road in Montclair.

Durban metro police spokesperson senior superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said the officer was not on duty at the time.

“He was travelling in a vehicle with his family when a suspect shot him in the neck,” he said.

The motive for the shooting is yet to be established.

“The scene is still active. The off-duty policeman is stable in hospital,” said Sewpersad.

TimesLIVE 

MORE

KZN cop shot, police car hijacked

A policeman from Ezibayeni in KwaZulu-Natal was shot several times and his car stolen on Saturday while he was conducting investigations in the area.
News
2 weeks ago

Seven shot at Cape Town taxi rank but traffic cop catches fleeing gunman

Two bullet holes in the left door window of a minibus taxi and a trail of shell casings showed how at least one gunman opened fire at a busy taxi ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Eskom exec 'quietly enjoyed' free electricity at his home for 14 years News
  2. Cape Town beaches might disappear as rising sea levels threaten coastal ... South Africa
  3. Ace Magashule 'played open cards' with ANC integrity body News
  4. Cop and husband get R15,000 bail each in Bushiri-linked corruption case South Africa
  5. ‘Charming couple’ turn out to be the tenants from hell News

Latest Videos

Eskom to be paid back 'historic' R1.6bn in ‘over-payments’ from contractor
Fill your fuel tank via your phone: Refuel app offers petrol deliveries in ...
X