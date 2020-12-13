Sixty-one staff contract Covid-19 at two hospitals in Durban

Sixty-one staff including doctors, nurses and clerks have tested positive for Covid-19 at two hospitals in Durban in the past two weeks.

Provincial health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu confirmed on Sunday that the affected hospitals were RK Khan and Addington Hospital.

“Over the past few hours, we have been inundated with media enquiries containing allegations of health-care workers and support staff being infected with Covid-19, at various hospitals in and around eThekwini district,” Simelane-Zulu said in a statement.