Uitenhage ANC councillor arrested for attempted murder

Nelson Mandela Bay ANC councillor Lunga Nombexeza has been arrested for attempted murder.

Police spokesperson Capt Andre Beetge confirmed the arrest on Sunday.

It was also confirmed by ANC regional task team co-ordinator Luyolo Nqakula on Sunday.

Nqakula said police were investigating an attempted murder case after a gun was discharged on Saturday night.

“Councillor Nombexeza will be presented before a court on Monday, December 14, [when] he will be formally charged.

“The ANC will observe the process and take the necessary organisational steps after councillor Nombexeza has been presented before a court of law,” Nqakula said.

Nombexeza is the Ward 50 councillor and also the SA Communist Party district secretary.

HeraldLIVE