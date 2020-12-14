All a South African woman living in the US wants for Christmas is a gift from home affairs

All a South African woman who is living and working in the US wants for Christmas is a document from the department of home affairs.

After 11 months of “silence” and an urgent court application, the department has finally issued her with an unabridged birth certificate to allow her to stay in the US.

However, if Nomboniso Busakwe does not receive the precious document by Tuesday, she faces losing her job and being deported back to SA.

Following urgent court proceedings in the Pretoria high court, her South African attorney was informed there is not one but two certificates available: one in the US — a four-hour flight away from where she lives — and one in Johannesburg.

Attorney Sihle Mdludla told TimesLIVE both document were in the hands of courier companies, but with no guarantees they would be delivered in time.