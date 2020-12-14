Court to rule over disputed Stellenbosch land 'donation'

An unusual land dispute outside Stellenbosch is heading to court amid allegations of racial conflict between coloured and black residents of a small rural village.

A group of mostly black shack dwellers in Lanquedoc, a village founded over a century ago on part of Boschendal wine estate, is fighting to remain on vacant community land they occupied earlier this year. Some have already been evicted from shacks erected on the 17 hectare site which the municipality claims as its own — by virtue of an alleged donation from the Community Trust.

The shack dwellers say they are fed up with living squashed in people’s backyards in Lanquedoc, a mostly coloured farmworker settlement, within sight of vacant land originally intended for community upliftment when donated 25 years ago by Anglo American, former owners of Boschendal.

The backyarders say the Community Trust managing the land has betrayed them, by seeking to evict them rather than use the land to alleviate the housing crisis.

They claim the trust has secretly agreed to donate the land to the Stellenbosch municipality in return for “protection” against backyarders wanting to move there.

The land, two erfs adjoining Lanquedoc village, has been earmarked for low-cost housing development and is collectively worth about R44m. Backyarders claim the trust previously tried to sell the land to the Municipality for this amount.

“Housing in the valley is a burning issue for many residents particularly those living in informal housing,” said Lanquedoc Housing Association chairperson Thapelo Smith in an affidavit submitted to the Western Cape High Court on behalf of the backyarders.

“I estimate that about half of all the people working in the Dwars River Valley live in informal dwellings and in backyards, predominantly in Lanquedoc.

“Much of the initial conflicts between the community members following the recent occupation stem from racial politics within the community. The homeowners in formal housing of Lanquedoc are generally fearful that a squatter camp will be established on the periphery of the village. This settlement would largely be occupied by black residents,” Smith said.