COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | If we choose life, then we must realise we have to make sacrifices during this festive season
According to reports, among other things, the president may announce the closure of beaches in coastal provinces to combat the spread of rising infections.
December 14 2020 - 07:57
Eastern Cape health MEC tests positive for Covid-19
Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba has tested positive for Covid-19.
Provincial health department spokesperson Siyanda Manana said Gomba's Covid-19 results came back on Sunday.
“The MEC is at home in isolation as per the protocols for Covid-19,” said Manana.
December 14 2020 - 07:35
Med student Taz Emeran heads to the Covid-19 frontline after SA helps settle her R470k student debt
Mumtaaz "Taz" Emeran, the Wits University medical student who received more than R471,000 in donations from South Africans to help her cover her debt, says she is honoured to be one of the medical doctors who will serve SA during the global Covid-19 pandemic.
Last week, Emeran witnessed history when South Africans helped her clear her student debt in 24 hours after she posted a video on Instagram asking for help. She had been informed by the university that she would not graduate unless she settled the debt.
She explained that she had funded her studies for the first three years before a sponsor offered to help her pay her fees. The sponsor allegedly never paid, leaving her hundreds of thousands of rand in arrears.
December 14 2020 - 07:19
SA records 7,999 new Covid-19 cases ahead of 'family meeting' with President Cyril Ramaphosa
On Sunday, health minister Zweli Mkhize said: “Regrettably, 170 more deaths related to Covid-19 have been reported: Eastern Cape 94, Free State 11, Gauteng three, KwaZulu-Natal four, Northern Cape four and Western Cape 54. This brings the total deaths to 23,276.”
December 14 2020 - 07:10
Closing beaches during festive season is an 'illogical political decision', says DA
The DA has opposed plans to close the country's beaches, saying the closure will potentially increase the spread of Covid-19.
December 14 2020 - 06:36
Eswatini's prime minister, who tested positive for Covid-19, dies
Eswatini Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini, who tested positive for COVID-19 four weeks ago, has died at age 52 after being hospitalised in neighbouring South Africa, the tiny absolute monarchy's government said late on Sunday.
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 39 423 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 7 999 new cases. We report 170 more #COVID19 related deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 23 276. Click the link for full report: https://t.co/gL6awBwQUl pic.twitter.com/gTcl5XIpvD— NICD (@nicd_sa) December 13, 2020