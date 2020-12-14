South Africa

Durban venue under fire after video of dancing crowd goes viral

14 December 2020 - 11:33
A video of patrons at Eyadini Lounge in Durban drinking and partying with no social distancing has caused a storm on social media.
A video of patrons at Eyadini Lounge in Durban drinking and partying with no social distancing has caused a storm on social media.
Image: 123RF/VLADISLAVS GORNIKS

A popular Durban hangout spot has come under fire after a video, showing dozens of patrons dancing without any social distancing, emerged online at the weekend. 

The video, which was taken at Eyadini Lounge in Umlazi, south of Durban, was posted on Twitter on Sunday, showing the patrons forming a human train and snaking through the packed venue. Other patrons are drinking and smoking while recording the entertainment.

Eyadini Lounge owner Jabulani Nzama told TimesLIVE that the incident occurred on Saturday evening, on what he described as a relatively quiet night, with only about 150 people present. 

He said it was an isolated incident and they were adhering to regulations. 

“We are following the regulations. When you come to the gate, the security tells you to put your mask on and sanitise. When people got inside, they were sitting and eating and then a song came on and they jumped up to dance,” he said.

“We told them they must sit down because they are not social distancing and their masks were in their pockets. We told them to stop what they're doing.” 

Nzama said by then it was too late, as someone had already taken a video and shared it by the time his staff intervened.

He urged patrons to act responsibly. 

“They must listen to the regulations of the venues. They must not go against the law and [must] stick to what we tell them. Whatever our president is saying tonight, it will save our lives,” he said. 

The Sunday Times reported that medical staff and unions were concerned about KwaZulu-Natal after infections jumped from 7,830 active cases last Saturday to 17,708 on Sunday.  

On Friday, eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda announced that Durban's beaches would remain open during December, but stringent safety measures and law enforcement would take place along the promenade. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation on Monday evening at 8pm regarding the country's second wave. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Closing beaches during festive season is an 'illogical political decision', says DA

DA MP Manny De Freitas says closing beaches will bury the tourism, travel and accommodation sectors nearby.
Politics
5 hours ago

SA records 7,999 new Covid-19 cases ahead of 'family meeting' with President Cyril Ramaphosa

SA recorded an increase of 7,999 new cases of Covid-19 in 24-hours on Sunday ahead of an address by President Cyril Ramaphosa to outline government’s ...
News
5 hours ago

Mkhize says citizens must 'make a choice — life, or sickness and death'

Health experts have pleaded with authorities to ramp up the enforcement of Covid-19 protocols as a second wave “that seems determined to dwarf the ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Eskom exec 'quietly enjoyed' free electricity at his home for 14 years News
  2. ‘Charming couple’ turn out to be the tenants from hell News
  3. Ace Magashule 'played open cards' with ANC integrity body News
  4. Gunmen on guard in Durban suburb after ‘invasion threat’ News
  5. Cape Town beaches might disappear as rising sea levels threaten coastal ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Eskom to be paid back 'historic' R1.6bn in ‘over-payments’ from contractor
Fill your fuel tank via your phone: Refuel app offers petrol deliveries in ...
X