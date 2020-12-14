Durban venue under fire after video of dancing crowd goes viral

A popular Durban hangout spot has come under fire after a video, showing dozens of patrons dancing without any social distancing, emerged online at the weekend.

The video, which was taken at Eyadini Lounge in Umlazi, south of Durban, was posted on Twitter on Sunday, showing the patrons forming a human train and snaking through the packed venue. Other patrons are drinking and smoking while recording the entertainment.

Eyadini Lounge owner Jabulani Nzama told TimesLIVE that the incident occurred on Saturday evening, on what he described as a relatively quiet night, with only about 150 people present.