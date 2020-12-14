South Africa

Eastern Cape health MEC tests positive for Covid-19

14 December 2020 - 07:55 By DispatchLIVE
Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba is working in isolation from home after testing positive for Covid-19.
Image: FILE/ MARK ANDREWS

Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba has tested positive for Covid-19.

Provincial health department spokesperson Siyanda Manana said Gomba's Covid-19 results came back on Sunday.

“The MEC is at home in isolation as per the protocols for Covid-19,” said Manana.

“The MEC would like to advise all those with whom she came directly into contact to get tested for Covid-19.

“She started her isolation period on Sunday. She is asymptomatic and will continue with her duties working from home.”

Gomba urged people to wear masks, follow social distancing guidelines and to wash and sanitise their hands frequently.

DispatchLIVE

