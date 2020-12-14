South Africa

Fake acting magistrate found guilty of fraud in Bloemfontein

14 December 2020 - 10:14 By TimesLIVE
Ruwaidah Henney was convicted and sentenced in Bloemfontein magistrate's court - where she had earlier been appointed as an acting magistrate.
Image: 123rf.com/skycinema

A 38-year-old woman who fabricated her credentials for an acting magistrate position  has been sentenced to 36 months of correctional supervision for fraud.

Ruwaidah Henney was convicted and sentenced in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court,  provincial Hawks spokesperson Capt Christopher Singo said on Monday.

Henney was approached by a senior magistrate at the Bloemfontein court in April 2018 about an acting magistrate position.

Henney submitted her CV and was duly appointed.

“The accused was initially requested to provide proof of her admittance as an attorney and was again requested at the end of July 2018,” said Singo.

“An e-mail dated July 25 2018 that was purportedly written by the Law Society was sent by the accused in this regard. Later the complainant discovered from the acting director of the Law Society that the accused was never registered as a candidate attorney or admitted as an attorney.”

Singo said when confronted about the allegations, Henney admitted that she had fabricated her documents.

Henney was found guilty of fraud on December 10. She was sentenced to 36 months of  correctional supervision and a further 36 months, which was suspended on condition she is not convicted of fraud, forgery and uttering during the period of suspension.

