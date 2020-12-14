From leaks to outrage & ruling - here's everything you need to know about the matric exam rewrite saga

The Pretoria high court on Friday ruled against basic education minister Angie Motshekga's decision to compel matric pupils to rewrite their maths and physics exams second papers after both papers were leaked last month.

Announcing the decision, Motshekga said this would be done to preserve the integrity of the examinations.

Pupils, unions and lobby group AfriForum opposed the decision and took the department to court.

Here's everything you need to know:

When were the papers leaked?

The maths paper 2 was leaked on November 16 and the physics paper 2 on November 23. The maths paper was leaked two hours before the exam. Preliminary investigations indicated pupils in Limpopo and Gauteng received the exam.

A tutor raised the alarm about the leak of the science paper after it was sent to him by a female pupil.

The department roped in the Hawks to investigate the origins and extent of the leak of the maths paper, and had said the investigations was in its advanced stages.

Was anyone arrested?

An employee of a Johannesburg printing company, Themba Daniel Shikwambana, was arrested in connection with the maths paper leak.

The Hawks said the company had been contracted by the department to print the exam papers.

Shikwambana is out on bail and will appear at the Johannesburg magistrate's court in January 2021.

Why the rewrite?

Motshekga announced earlier this month that matric pupils across SA would rewrite the leaked papers to restore confidence in the examinations. She said the decision was made after quality assurance agency Umalusi had warned the department that the integrity and credibility of the two leaked question papers had been irrevocably compromised because the full extent of their spread could not be determined.

“We want to apologise to our pupils who had not had access to the paper. For me as a minister, if Umalusi says it won't recognise the results, for me it closes the matter. We can't risk as a sector any situation where Umalusi disowns the results,” said Motshekga.