IN FULL | Restrictions, tightened curfew and pleas for obedience: Ramaphosa's full address to SA

This is certainly what we don’t want. We all want to live and let our loved ones live. It is therefore essential that we take extraordinary measures to contain the second wave and save lives, while working to protect livelihoods. My fellow South Africans,

Eleven days ago, we declared Nelson Mandela Bay to be a coronavirus ‘hotspot’ areas, in line with our differentiated approach to the management of the pandemic.

There are other municipalities that have also shown a particularly sharp rise in infections.

The minister of health Dr Zwelini Mkhize has visited these areas and after consultations with various stakeholders, cabinet has decided to also declare the after two districts as coronavirus hotspots.

These are the:

Sarah Baartman District; and

Garden Route District.

This all means that the same additional restrictions that we applied to Nelson Mandela Bay will apply in these districts from midnight tonight and will continue until we see a clear and sustained decline in infections.

While these hotspot areas require particular attention, the festive season poses significant risks for the entire country. We have therefore been undertaking consultations in provinces, including at municipal level, on the measures that need to be taken to contain the second wave. There have been extensive deliberations within the National Coronavirus Command Council and the President’s co-ordinating Council, which brings representatives of national, provincial and local government together.

Based on the recommendations from these meetings, cabinet has decided that further restrictions need to be imposed nationwide from midnight tonight.

First, we will ensure that there is stricter enforcement of existing alert level 1 restrictions throughout the country during the festive season and beyond. This includes the requirement that drivers and operators of any form of public transport must ensure that all passengers wear a mask.

The managers or owners of buildings, places or premises — including retail stores, shopping centres, and government buildings — are obliged by law to ensure that all customers who enter their facilities or buildings wear a mask. An employer must ensure that all employees wear a mask while they perform their duties.

This places a responsibility on all owners, managers and employers — and on all of us — to ensure that South Africans are safe whenever they are in any of these place. The responsible individuals who do not ensure compliance with the regulations by their passengers, customers or employees will be liable to a fine or to imprisonment of up to six months.

Second, we are taking measures to reduce the risk of super-spreading events. The current restrictions on the size of gatherings do not do enough to prevent crowding in the current situation where new cases are rising rapidly.

Therefore, gatherings — including religious gatherings — may not be attended by more than 100 people for indoor events and 250 for outdoor events. At all times, and particularly in smaller venues, the total number of people in a venue may not exceed more than 50% of the capacity of the venue. All gatherings must include adequate ventilation, social distancing, wearing of masks and provision of hand-sanitiser. Due to the potential for transmission, all post-funeral gatherings, including ‘after-tears’ parties, are prohibited.

One of the greatest challenges we need to confront are the huge crowds that flock to beaches and recreational parks on public holidays more than the festive season. We have undertaken extensive consultations on this issue so that we can find an approach that reduces the risk of large-scale transmission while limiting the negative impact on businesses in coastal areas. We have therefore agreed to adopt a differentiated approach, which takes into account the different circumstances in different areas of the country.

In the areas with the highest rate of infection, beaches and public parks will be closed for the duration of the festive season from the 16th of December to the 3rd of January. This will apply to all of the Eastern Cape, as well as to the Garden Route district in the Western Cape. In KwaZulu-Natal, beaches and public parks will be closed on what are traditionally the busiest days of the season. These days are the 16th, 25th, 26th and 31st of December 2020 and the 1st, second and 3rd of January 2021. The beaches and public parks of the Northern Cape and the Western Cape — with the exception of the Garden Route — will remain open to the public more than the festive season.

Festivals, live music, and live performances at beaches are prohibited. Beaches and parks that are open to the public will only be open between 9am and 6pm. The situation will be monitored daily by local authorities to ensure compliance with the regulations on gatherings and the prohibition of alcohol. In instances, where there are large crowds or poor compliance with safety measures, specific beaches and recreational parks will be closed. National and provincial parks and other parks where access control measures and entry limitations are already in place may remain open to the public. This is a most trying situation, which requires constant attention.

I have directed that all members of the National Coronavirus Command Council and key personnel should be on standby to ensure constant monitoring and assessment of the situation countrywide. Should the situation deteriorate, further action will be taken to protect our people.