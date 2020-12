IN FULL | Restrictions, tightened curfew and pleas for obedience: Ramaphosa's full address to SA

Over the past several months, we have put in place a range of measures to enhance our capacity to respond. Through the hard work of our health care workers, public servants, medical experts and scientific advisers, we have marshalled all of our resources to protect the people of SA and provide care to those who need it. The measures that we took early in the epidemic, and the actions of every South African, have allowed us to save many lives already. Now, we must protect the gains we have made and work together to contain the second wave.

As we have done since the very beginning, we must act based on the best scientific evidence that is available to us. Just as our doctors, nurses and frontline workers are working tirelessly to protect us, we must work tirelessly to protect them.

To date, more than 38,000 health workers in the public sector have tested positive for coronavirus. Of these, nearly 5,000 were admitted to hospital. Sadly, 391 health workers in the public sector have passed away. As a nation, we owe so much to these brave and dedicated people and to their families, for without them, we would not have come this far.

As we confront the second wave of infections, we must do everything we can to support and protect our health workers. Unless we act responsibly now, unless we adhere at all times to the basic precautions that we all know, we will face a bleak new year. Despite the restrictions on many of our regular activities, this season can be both festive and safe.

This festive season, I am asking you to keep your celebrations small and to avoid crowds. If you are spending time with other people, I am asking you to do so outside, enjoying the splendid South African summer weather, or at least to make sure that you are in a well-ventilated space. I am asking you to wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth whenever in public, or in the company of people you don’t live with. There is no point wearing a mask on your chin, keeping it in your pocket or lowering it to speak to someone. Remember to regularly wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or with sanitiser. Limit your travel as much as possible. And if you have to travel, make sure that you travel safely. If you are going to visit friends and family, limit your number of contacts for at least one week before you travel and try to spend time with only your immediate family or as small a group of people as possible.

We know that Covid-19 affects people differently. According to the World Health Organisation, most people are likely to develop mild or moderate illness and will recover without hospitalisation. The most common symptoms are fever, dry cough, and tiredness. Less common, but moderate, symptoms are aches and pains, sore throat, and a loss of taste or smell. If you experience these symptoms, then you should isolate yourself from others. If you experience severe symptoms, such as difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, chest pain, loss of speech or movement, you should seek immediate medical attention.

Please remember that if you have tested positive for coronavirus or if you have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive, you should immediately isolate yourself from others.

As we have said in the past the only viable defence we will have against Covid-19 will be the vaccine. SA has concluded all the necessary processes to ensure its participation in the World Health Organisation’s Covid-19 Global Vaccine Access Facility.

This facility — known as COVAX — pools resources and shares vaccine development risk to ensure equitable access to vaccines when they become available.

As part of this facility, it is expected that SA will receive initial vaccines to cover 10% of our population in the early part of next year.

We are also part of the African Vaccine Acquisition Task Team that is looking at alternative financing mechanisms to secure additional vaccines for African countries beyond COVAX.

The minister of health is part of this Task Team and is also looking at innovative partnerships with the private sector to ensure that South Africans have access to an effective vaccine that is suitable to our conditions.

The next few weeks are going to be a great test of our determination and restraint. This period will require each of us to do things differently to previous years because this year is unlike any other we have lived through before. It will require us to give up some short-lived pleasures to protect ourselves and others, and to ensure that we can enjoy such times together in future years.

I am convinced that if we each play our part, if we each follow the few basic precautions, then we can all have a joyful festive season — and, most importantly, we can all have a happy, healthy and prosperous new year. I wish you all a blessed festive season, that you may remain safe and in good health, and that we may welcome in the new year as one united and resolute nation.

May God Bless SA and protect her people.

I thank you.