POLL | Booze ban, beach closure or extended curfews - what do you think Ramaphosa will say tonight?

DA MP Manny De Freitas opposed plans to close the country's beaches during the festive season, saying the government should be encouraging people to congregate outdoors and not inside, where the virus may spread more easily.

“The reality is that if holidaymakers are prevented from going to beaches, they will instead congregate in areas such as shopping centres, exactly the places where large crowds should not be congregating,” said De Freitas.

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala said the province would not be closing its beaches any time soon.

He told eNCA the province was concerned about overcrowding on specific days - including December 16, 26, and 31 - but it would not close beaches.

Zikalala said the province would instead implement strict measures, like wearing masks and social distancing, and ensure that protocols are followed.

“Beaches will not be closed for now — that is the decision we have taken. If it comes to push, we might be forced to close the beaches for swimming, but allow people to be in and around the beach for leisure,” said Zikalala.

On social media, many predicted that the address may “end in tears”, with restrictions tightened.