Shepherd Bushiri's co-accused 'tried to flee to Dubai' three times: Hawks

Willah Mudolo, the only co-accused of self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri who remains behind bars, allegedly tried to flee SA three times for Dubai despite knowing there was a pending court case against him.

Col Daniel Marais from the Hawks on Monday told the Pretoria magistrate's court how the Zambian citizen, who was in SA illegally, tried to flee the country on September 21, October 13 and October 16.

Marais told the court that each time Mudolo tried to leave, he received an alert on his cellphone about an airport check-in.

On the first occasion, Marais said, after receiving the alert, he contacted Mudolo’s lawyer from BDK attorneys who said he would speak to Mudolo. On the second occasion, he again informed Mudolo’s lawyer and he abandoned his travel plans.

The third attempt resulted in his arrest at the airport on October 17 shortly after authorities had arrested his wife Zethu, a co-accused in the matter, at their residence.

It was after this third “escape bid” that Mudolo’s initial attorney allegedly told Marais he would no longer be representing him in court.