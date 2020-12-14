South Africa

'The place was packed': police crack down on liquor outlets in Gauteng

14 December 2020 - 13:03
Four people were arrested at roadblocks over the weekend for allegedly driving under the influence in Soshanguve, Gauteng. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Somchai Jongmeesuk

Police shut down nine illegal liquor outlets and arrested more than 1,000 people in Gauteng at the weekend.

The safer festive season operation was carried out in Soshanguve and Rietgat by provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela and Gauteng community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko.

Police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele said four people were arrested at roadblocks for allegedly driving under the influence in Soshanguve.

Police also recovered a stolen motor vehicle.

In Rietgat, a popular liquor outlet was closed and the owner arrested after it was found to be operating after the prescribed time and not adhering to Covid-19 regulations.

“The place was found packed with patrons who were not observing social distancing measures and not wearing masks,” Makhubele said.

He said four other liquor outlets in Rietgat were closed down.

Makhubele said more than 1,000 suspects were arrested throughout the province during the operation.

TimesLIVE

