Two new hotspots announced as Ramaphosa reads the Covid riot act

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Monday that two other municipalities have been identified as hotspots and will face tighter restrictions.

Ramaphosa announced that the Garden Route district in the Western Cape and the Sarah Baartman district in the Eastern Cape had been identified as hotspots after a visit by health minister Zweli Mkhize last week.

This takes the number to three hotspot municipalities, after Nelson Mandela Bay was identified less than two weeks ago.

“Eleven days ago we declared Nelson Mandela Bay to be a coronavirus hotspot area in line with the differentiated approach to the management of the pandemic. There are other municipalities that have shown a particularly sharp rise in infections.

“Minister of health Dr Zweli Mkhize has visited these areas and after consultation with various stakeholders, the cabinet has decided to also declare the two districts as coronavirus hotspots,” said Ramaphosa.