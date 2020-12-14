Want to buy booze? Ramaphosa says alcohol sales only allowed Monday to Thursday, 10am to 6pm

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday announced that alcohol sales at retail outlets will be restricted to Mondays to Thursdays between 10am and 6pm, with immediate effect.

This was part of a string of new restrictions he announced during an address to the nation on Monday night.

“On-site consumption of alcohol at licensed establishments is not permitted after 10pm. No consumption of alcohol is permitted in public spaces such as parks and beaches,” said the president.

This was one of the focus areas he covered in his speech, which lasted 30 minutes.