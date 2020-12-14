WATCH | Chester Missing found after 30 hours stuck in an Uber

Mzansi's controversial puppet Chester Missing is no longer missing.

After having been stuck in the boot of an Uber car for 30 hours, the puppet was reunited with its owner, comedian Conrad Koch, on Saturday

Over the weekend, Missing took to Twitter to send an SOS, revealing he had been left in the boot of a car.

“You guys need to help me urgently please because I need to pee,” he wrote.

During the ordeal, Missing claimed he had "effectively been stolen" by an Uber driver and was using social media to try to locate him.

The e-hailing service said they were sorry for his experience and tried to assure him that he would be reunited with Koch. However, Missing was not happy with the service.

“Lies! If you were sorry, you would have made contact ages ago,” he told Uber.

“No, really I am still stuck in the boot of an Uber car for almost 24 hours now, and neither Uber nor the driver are hearing my screams as I suffocate. I don't breathe, but that's besides the point,” he said.