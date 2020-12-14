We have children to feed, say Putfontein sex workers

Sex workers who use the notorious Vermeulen Street in Putfontein in Benoni, Ekurhuleni, as a pick-up spot for their clients say poverty and unemployment have left them with no choice.

They sit under trees, some on a pile of sand, holding umbrellas to protect themselves against the summer sun.

But they are not oblivious to the dangers they face by doing business in this dangerous area.They say poverty and unemployment have left them with no choice but to sell their bodies there.