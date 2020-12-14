South Africa

'We'll soon hit a million': SA records 5,100 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours at 20% positivity rate

There were also 175 new Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the same period

Matthew Savides Night news editor
14 December 2020 - 22:15
President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed on Monday that there are now 866,127 confirmed Covid-19 cases across the country.
Image: 123RF/Piyapong Thongcharoen

SA recorded 5,163 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, but it is the positivity rate of more than 20% that will be most alarming.

The new cases came from just 25,049 tests, meaning that around one in every five tests done in the past 24-hour cycle came back with a positive result. Previously, alarm bells sounded when the positivity rate was at 12%.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 infections countrywide, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Monday, was 866,127.

“We're getting very close to 900,000 and we'll soon hit a million. These figures are cause for great concern. There can no longer be any doubt that SA has entered a second wave of coronavirus infections,” said Ramaphosa as he addressed the nation.

Shortly after the address, the health ministry confirmed that there were 175 Covid-19 related death recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the national death toll to 23,451.

Covid-19 vaccine for '10% of our population' ready early next year, says Ramaphosa

About 10% of the country's population will have access to a Covid-19 vaccine "in the early part of next year".
News
52 minutes ago

Two new hotspots announced as Ramaphosa reads the Covid riot act

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Monday that two other municipalities have been identified as hotspots and will face stricter restrictions.
News
1 hour ago

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings and alcohol sales as he tightens curfew

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday tightened up national Covid-19 restrictions, including on alcohol sales and large gatherings.
News
1 hour ago

